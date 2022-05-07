Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

