Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $911.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

