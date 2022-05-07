Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,742,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
