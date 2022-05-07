Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 188.15% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AZYO. Cowen cut their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

