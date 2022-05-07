Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 482.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,299,000 after buying an additional 106,602 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

