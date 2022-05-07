Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wajax Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE WJX opened at C$21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.71. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$18.73 and a 1 year high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

