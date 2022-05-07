William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGCO by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.