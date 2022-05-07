The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of TKR opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

