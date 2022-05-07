Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

WWW opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

