Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

BLNK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.