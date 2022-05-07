Small Cap Consu Weighs in on urban-gro, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for urban-gro in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter worth $159,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

