Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.46. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

