Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

