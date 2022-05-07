Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.31 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77. The firm has a market cap of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

