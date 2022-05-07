Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reduced by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

HSIC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.