Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.