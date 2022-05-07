BMO Capital Markets Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$3.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ATH opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

