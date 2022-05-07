CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.39% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.78.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

