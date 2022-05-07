Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.47.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$21.89 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.95.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.