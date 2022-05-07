Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

