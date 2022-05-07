ATB Capital Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$183.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

