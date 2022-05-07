Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.60. 6,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,475,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Specifically, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,050. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 308.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

