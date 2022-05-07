Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 9.5% After Earnings Miss

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $85.04 and last traded at $85.50. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.43.

The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.