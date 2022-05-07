Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 9.5% After Earnings Miss

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $85.04 and last traded at $85.50. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.43.
The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
