Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Under Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$17.79 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.14 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The firm has a market cap of C$11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

