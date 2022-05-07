TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of TA stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $548.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

