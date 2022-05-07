Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.13.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.71 and a beta of 0.61. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

