Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ATKR opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. Atkore has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 98.56%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,970 shares of company stock worth $4,570,408. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

