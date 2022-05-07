Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 74.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

