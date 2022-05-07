Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

