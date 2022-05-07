Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,638,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 395,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

