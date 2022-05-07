First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.