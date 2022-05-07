Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POFCY. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

