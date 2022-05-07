Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to “Hold”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in National Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

