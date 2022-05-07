Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

FRST stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primis Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $557,391 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

