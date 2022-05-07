Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.95 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $27,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,002 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

