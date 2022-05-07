Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $124.20 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.