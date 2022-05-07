KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

