Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Hold

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HCM stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.