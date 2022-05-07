Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

RAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.42) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($27.11) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,420 ($30.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,224 ($27.78).

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($25.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230 ($27.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,907.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,908.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

