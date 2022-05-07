Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arko Corp. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Arko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ARKO opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arko by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after buying an additional 215,421 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Arko by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arko by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arko by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,766 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

