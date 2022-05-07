SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.