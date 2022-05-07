Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reduced by William Blair

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,437. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.