Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $27,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

