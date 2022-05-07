Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $193.61 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $190.65 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.