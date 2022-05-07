Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.32 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BIIB opened at $193.61 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $190.65 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen (Get Rating)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
