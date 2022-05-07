Analyzing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.74% 5.29% 2.32%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.08, indicating that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million N/A -$520.82 million N/A N/A Vonage $1.41 billion 3.53 -$24.50 million ($0.10) -193.68

Vonage has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08

Vonage has a consensus price target of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vonage beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

