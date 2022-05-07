Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BRKR stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 211.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 42.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bruker by 324.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

