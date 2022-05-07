Head to Head Survey: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Velo3D and Taronis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Taronis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 22.08 -$107.09 million N/A N/A Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taronis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Velo3D has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Velo3D beats Taronis Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

