Reviewing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A OppFi N/A 12.27% 2.63%

This table compares SOS and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $357.82 million 0.23 $4.40 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 0.99 $25.55 million N/A N/A

OppFi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SOS and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 176.19%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OppFi beats SOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

