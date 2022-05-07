Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Eastern has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

