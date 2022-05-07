Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enova International in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENVA opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Enova International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

